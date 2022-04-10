×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Cruising

Cruise with celebs: Six star-studded sailings you can book right now

Sail away with some still-kicking musical legends or celebrate your favourite TV and movie characters on a specially themed cruise

10 April 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

1. SCHITT'S CREEK..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Black Coffee launches 'Dream Club' to inspire young people to reach for the ... Lifestyle
  2. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Inside the revamped Nike Shapa Soweto centre Lifestyle
  4. Medshield offers affordable hospital plan for its customers Health & Sex
  5. Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...