Cape Town comes second in ranking of Africa’s best cities for early birds

A new study looking at the most popular cities in which to wake up has revealed Lagos in Nigeria as the best in Africa.

Perhaps more accurately, the study reveals in which cities people feel the most moved to take early photos and then share their cheery morning moods on Instagram. To help early risers compile their own travel bucket lists, researchers from the UK-based Premier Inn hotel group started by taking more than 250 popular city-break destinations around the world, then looking at how many times people had shared pics on Instagram with the hashtag “goodmorning[city]”.

The result, they said, reveals “the most beautiful cities to wake up in”.

Africa’s winner is Lagos, with 3,807 “goodmorning” hashtags.

The researchers said: “Golden morning swirls of sky are captured in many of the morning posts from Lagos, with Instagram users showcasing the city’s vibrant feel with people on their morning commute, making time to take a morning snap in front of Lagos Lagoon.”