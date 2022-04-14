‘Just’ in Jozi? Here are five things to do over the Easter weekend

Even (especially) if you live in Jozi, chances are you've never experienced the city like a tourist. Ever stood on the “Roof of Africa” viewing deck at the Carlton Centre or admired the flame of democracy that constantly burns at Constitution Hill? These are just two of several experiences offered by Joburg's City Sightseeing bus.

Even if you've lived in Joburg your whole life, you are likely learn something interesting with stops at more than 20 top attractions and narrators that touch on the entire history of the city, from its inception to the so-called melting pot that it is today.

For an additional fee, you can opt for a two-hour Soweto tour extension, which passes the colourful Orlando Towers, the FNB Stadium, the Hector Pietersen Memorial and the famous Vilakazi Street, the only street in the world in which two Nobel prize winners have lived.

Tours start from the City Sightseeing office at The Zone in Rosebank, from which you will be led to the bus. Sightseers then embark on one of two loops: the green route, which winds through Joburg's leafy suburbs; or the red route, which stretches from constitution Hill through the gritty inner city.

• A one-day hop-on, hop-off ticket is on special for R199 per adult and R100 per child. A special family ticket, available for South Africans only, is R519 for two adults and two children aged 5-17. Only available online. Multi-day options are also available, as are specials for students, pensioners and online bookings. Visit the City Sightseeing website here.

3) CONTEMPLATE OUR HISTORY