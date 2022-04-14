‘Just’ in Jozi? Here are five things to do over the Easter weekend
If you're in Joburg and feel like the long weekend snuck up on you, it's not too late to do something last-minute and fun with the whole family
1) VISIT THE RAND SHOW
Cancelled by Covid-19 since 2020, the Rand Show is back — and it's on now until April 18 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Time-honoured traditions will be maintained, so expect all those product exhibitions and things to buy, plus a beer garden, old-school carnival rides; train rides; a go-karting track and food, food, food.
Extra-special events include a Motocross FMX Activation; dog shows; brass-band parades; and helicopter flips. Fancy a selfie at the Pyramids or the Eiffel Tower? For the first time ever, the show will feature a “Travel Experience”, featuring sculptures of landmarks from around the world.
A music festival will also feature some of SA’s best-known artists, including the Ndlovu Youth Choir, who will perform on April 16 at 3pm. There will also be a reality cooking competition.
Organisers say it’s been designed to go down as the best Rand Show in the past few decades, but note that you will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to enter.
• Open daily 9am — 7pm. Tickets are R95 for adults, R60 for pensioners and children aged 3-12. R170 includes access to the music festival. Book online or get tickets at the door.
2) RIDE THE RED BUS
Even (especially) if you live in Jozi, chances are you've never experienced the city like a tourist. Ever stood on the “Roof of Africa” viewing deck at the Carlton Centre or admired the flame of democracy that constantly burns at Constitution Hill? These are just two of several experiences offered by Joburg's City Sightseeing bus.
Even if you've lived in Joburg your whole life, you are likely learn something interesting with stops at more than 20 top attractions and narrators that touch on the entire history of the city, from its inception to the so-called melting pot that it is today.
For an additional fee, you can opt for a two-hour Soweto tour extension, which passes the colourful Orlando Towers, the FNB Stadium, the Hector Pietersen Memorial and the famous Vilakazi Street, the only street in the world in which two Nobel prize winners have lived.
Tours start from the City Sightseeing office at The Zone in Rosebank, from which you will be led to the bus. Sightseers then embark on one of two loops: the green route, which winds through Joburg's leafy suburbs; or the red route, which stretches from constitution Hill through the gritty inner city.
• A one-day hop-on, hop-off ticket is on special for R199 per adult and R100 per child. A special family ticket, available for South Africans only, is R519 for two adults and two children aged 5-17. Only available online. Multi-day options are also available, as are specials for students, pensioners and online bookings. Visit the City Sightseeing website here.
3) CONTEMPLATE OUR HISTORY
A little over a year ago, the Apartheid Museum announced that it was temporarily closing its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Having sold very little tickets the year before during SA’s hard lockdown, and having had to let its permanent staff go, it seemed a real possibility that the museum might close its doors permanently.
For this reason, the announcement by the museum that it will once again open its doors at of the beginning of this month was a welcome one.
A rich cultural and historical landmark, the Apartheid Museum illustrates in detail the rise and fall of apartheid but it does so in no ordinary terms.
The space demands attention, from your first step into the museum as you make your way through an interactive exhibit that serves as the entrance, through the emotive displays, panels with detailed information, moving film footage and photographs and items of historical importance on display throughout the museum.
To see the permanent exhibition, Mandela exhibition and temporary exhibitions, you will need to put aside at least two hours for your visit but you can easily spend half a day exploring all the facets of this historically rich and well-executed space.
• The Apartheid Museum is open Thursdays to Sundays and public holidays from 9 am to 5 pm, except on Good Friday, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Tickets are available at the door and cost R150 for adults and R100 for students, pensioners and children.
4) DRIVE INTO THE SUN
If the adults in the family are up for a drive, a quick breakaway to the Sun City Resort near Rustenburg might be just the thing. After all, it was named Africa’s Leading Family Resort in the 2021 World Travel Awards.
Leave early, but just over two hours’ driving will get you to this “surf and safari’ Shangri-La, which abounds with adventure for the whole family.
Special events over the Easter weekend? There’s a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny and his helper from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18 at Sun Central and on Saturday April 16 there will be three Easter-egg hunts on the lawns at the Cabanas Hotel, which got a refurb during lockdown.
There is also typically much to do for both day visitors and guests at the various hotels, including taking on the 2m-high waves and myriad slides at the Valley of Waves; Segway tours; ziplining over a 2km-long slide; quad biking; golf; and getting “lost” in The Maze of the Lost City (one of the largest permanent mazes in the southern hemisphere).
At the man-made Waterworld lake, enjoy parasailing, jet-skiing, wake boarding, water-skiing and more, or, for total relaxation, enjoy a sundowner cruise.
The resort has more than 30 eateries and, if you want to stay on, there is a wide range of accommodation: the three-star Cabanas Hotel, the four-star Soho Hotel (formerly the Sun City Hotel); and the five-star Cascades and The Palace of the Lost City. Another option is the self-catering Sun Vacation Club.
• Day visitors pay R395 per adult; R290 for children aged 3 — 12. For last-minute accommodation, check here.
5) MARKET IN THE GARDEN
A green oasis in Johannesburg, the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort offers a welcome reprieve from bustling streets and overcrowded buildings – just what you need if you’re staying home over the Easter weekend.
Adding to the allure of a stroll through nature, the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens presents Market in the Gardens this Easter weekend. Held at the Walter Sisulu Imbizo Training Centre, visitors are invited to enjoy live music and stalls selling a variety of local products over three days.
Once you’ve made your rounds, explore the park, take a walk to the top of the waterfall and enjoy a picnic on the lawns of gourmet food and craft drinks straight from the market.
• The market will be open from 9 am to 5 pm from Saturday April 16 to Monday April 18. Entrance to Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens costs R70 for adults, R40 for students and R20 for children six years and older. Children under six enter for free. Entrance to the market is free but space is limited so it’s advisable to book a ticket through Quicket. A booking fee of R5 per adult will apply.