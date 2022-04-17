×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

International

Albania: a brilliant European holiday spot that won’t break the bank

With its stunning scenery, historical attractions, affordability and easy online visa system, the Albanian Riviera is international-holiday gold

17 April 2022 - 00:00 By Philip engelen

Way back in 1986, I took my girlfriend Sandra to Albania on a five-day trip. In those days, it was a communist-enshrined dictatorship, and the locals harboured a deep mistrust of foreigners — especially, it seemed, the more brightly dressed ones, as Sandra was...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PART 1 | How I trekked through 'west Africa with cancer eating away at my ... Lifestyle
  2. PART 2 | ‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer ... Lifestyle
  3. The taste of tradition: Experts rate hot cross buns from five SA supermarkets Food
  4. PART 3 | Prostate cancer journey: How ‘doctor shopping’ and ‘friend therapy’ ... Lifestyle
  5. PART 4 | ‘My cancer has ushered in a new me that I’m still learning to ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground