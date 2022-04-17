International

Albania: a brilliant European holiday spot that won’t break the bank

With its stunning scenery, historical attractions, affordability and easy online visa system, the Albanian Riviera is international-holiday gold

Way back in 1986, I took my girlfriend Sandra to Albania on a five-day trip. In those days, it was a communist-enshrined dictatorship, and the locals harboured a deep mistrust of foreigners — especially, it seemed, the more brightly dressed ones, as Sandra was...