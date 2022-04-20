Want to change your flight to Durban after the floods? You have until Sunday

As KwaZulu-Natal residents rebuild after devastating floods last week, Kulula has extended the period in which you can change your travel plans to or from the province free of charge.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area, killing more than 400 people and displacing thousands. Relief and rebuild efforts (to which you can contribute here) have started.

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, FlySafair and Kulula offered customers travelling to or from Durban’s King Shaka International Airport free changes to their bookings.

While FlySafair passengers have until April 22 to change their flights, Kulula announced on Tuesday it had extended its period until Sunday.

“Many of our customers continue to be affected by last week’s floods inKwaZulu-Natal so we’ve extended our no-change fee promise for customers flying in or out of Durban until April 24,” it said.

HOW DO I CHANGE MY TRAVEL PLANS?

For Kulula, visit the airline’s Travel Updates page, go to Manage My Flight or email MNContactCentre@kulula.com

For FlySafair, email help@flysafair.co.za or message them on social media.