Hiking

Five heavenly, multi-day hikes in the Eastern Cape to suit all fitness levels

Whether you're a seasoned hiker hunting for a challenge or a novice who'd like more of a stroll and a pamper, the province has the right hike for you

Spanning 168,966 square kilometres, from the snow-capped peaks of the southern Drakensberg to the forests of the Tsitsikamma, and with 800km of stunning coastline, the Eastern Cape is a treasure trove for nature lovers and a great option for hikers who want to really explore some of SA's natural majesty. ..