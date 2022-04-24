×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Hiking

Five heavenly, multi-day hikes in the Eastern Cape to suit all fitness levels

Whether you're a seasoned hiker hunting for a challenge or a novice who'd like more of a stroll and a pamper, the province has the right hike for you

24 April 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

Spanning 168,966 square kilometres, from the snow-capped peaks of the southern Drakensberg to the forests of the Tsitsikamma, and with 800km of stunning coastline, the Eastern Cape is a treasure trove for nature lovers and a great option for hikers who want to really explore some of SA's natural majesty. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Could you have a chronic illness and not know it? Health & Sex
  2. Gorpcore meets street style in H&M’s new autumn/winter collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. PART 2 | ‘I feel cheated’: One man’s struggle to deal with prostate cancer ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘Professional Lego sorter’ is building his future one brick at a time Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Fits of rage, shocking video cap second week in Johnny Depp defamation ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer