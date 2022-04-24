Get ‘natured’ and nurtured on this slackpacking trail in the Baviaanskloof

The four-night Leopard Trail offers hiking through a Unesco World Heritage Site, with comfy new huts, delightful rest camps and hot showers in between

Between the rugged peaks of the Baviaanskloof, where tranquil pools form in the bowels of the earth and valleys swell and recede, a quiet beckons, punctuated only with occasional birdsong or the crackle of an open fire...