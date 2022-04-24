'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the city where you will find this ‘walkable rollercoaster’
The largest contemporary public sculpture in South Korea is a gift from steel company Posco to its HQ city. Name it and you could win a cash prize
24 April 2022 - 00:00
This silhouette will undoubtedly bring funfairs to mind, but you're not looking at a rollercoaster. This structure is, in fact, a new permanent art installation in South Korea, a huge sculptural staircase in a park that visitors can amble at their own pace. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.