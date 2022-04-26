A woman scorned? Take a healing holiday at the Heartbreak Hotel

A hotel in the British countryside is looking to take care of a specific clientele: romantically traumatised women. The Heartbreak Hotel offers three-day “transformational therapy” retreats specifically for, as its website says, “women whose hearts have been trampled on by deceitful partners”.

“If you’ve been cheated on ... if your relationship has crumbled ... if you’re in pain, this is the hotel for you.”

Over three days on set dates, groups of six to eight women tackle topics such as transforming their anger into agency, making sense of pain and identifying their “love language” and attachment style. The retreat also promises lessons in how to spot narcissists and cheaters so participants can “avoid them forever” and learn how to meet their own “core love needs”.