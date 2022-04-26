Gauteng Tourism to exhibit province’s splendours at Africa’s Travel Indaba

After a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 is ready to welcome delegates to connect and do business contributing to the recovery of the continent's tourism sector.

Taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 2 to 5, this event is recognised as being Africa’s top travel show. It showcases the widest variety of Southern Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the globe.

Gauteng Tourism will be exhibiting at the indaba and aims to showcase the “golden province's” township tourism products, government-owned sites and signature experiences.

One of the highlights will be a #RooftopGP event, where Gauteng Tourism will celebrate the #GPLifestyle with a sky-high braai in Umhlanga featuring curated food, fashion and lifestyle activations.