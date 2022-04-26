×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Gauteng Tourism to exhibit province’s splendours at Africa’s Travel Indaba

The continent’s top travel show is on at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 2 to 5

26 April 2022 - 11:59
Sponsored
Gauteng Tourism aims to showcase the province's signature experiences at Africa's Travel Indaba 2022.
Gauteng Tourism aims to showcase the province's signature experiences at Africa's Travel Indaba 2022.
Image: Supplied/Gauteng Tourism

After a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 is ready to welcome delegates to connect and do business contributing to the recovery of the continent's tourism sector.

Taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 2 to 5, this event is recognised as being Africa’s top travel show. It showcases the widest variety of Southern Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the globe.

Gauteng Tourism will be exhibiting at the indaba and aims to showcase the “golden province's” township tourism products, government-owned sites and signature experiences.

One of the highlights will be a #RooftopGP event, where Gauteng Tourism will celebrate the #GPLifestyle with a sky-high braai in Umhlanga featuring curated food, fashion and lifestyle activations.

Gauteng is blessed with a myriad diverse people, experiences and attractions that make travel moments. It’s a #GPLifestyle
Gauteng Tourism

This event builds on the #RooftopGP campaign, which was launched in February in response to the growing demand for new experiential and personalised tourism venues, and encourages rooftop visits as part of tours and excursions in the City of Gold.

The indaba will also be used to relaunch the Joburg Red Bus and publicise the new routes that'll be rolled out for this hop-on hop-off city sightseeing tour.

The World Rowing Masters Regatta 2023, which will be taking place at Roodeplaat Dam next year, will be used as a hook to promote the province as a sporting destination, as well as to showcase the attractions of the Tshwane and Dinokeng regions.

Meanwhile, the +27 campaign, hosted in association with SA Tourism, will focus on how Gauteng can attract more visitors and business investments from its key source markets for overseas tourists. Part of this will involve Gauteng Tourism engaging in discussions on how the province can increase air connectivity with the rest of the globe.

For more information on Gauteng's many tourist attractions, visit gauteng.net

This article was paid for by Gauteng Tourism.

subscribe

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | ‘Sad’ Princess Charlene isn’t SA’s only link to royalty. ... Lifestyle
  2. Road trip of a lifetime next on MasterChef SA winner’s menu Food
  3. Five heavenly, multi-day hikes in the Eastern Cape to suit all fitness levels Travel
  4. Could you have a chronic illness and not know it? Health & Sex
  5. Subscribed to DStv? You'll now have access to Disney+ shows like 'The ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer