Gauteng Tourism to exhibit province’s splendours at Africa’s Travel Indaba
The continent’s top travel show is on at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 2 to 5
After a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 is ready to welcome delegates to connect and do business contributing to the recovery of the continent's tourism sector.
Taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre from May 2 to 5, this event is recognised as being Africa’s top travel show. It showcases the widest variety of Southern Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the globe.
Gauteng Tourism will be exhibiting at the indaba and aims to showcase the “golden province's” township tourism products, government-owned sites and signature experiences.
One of the highlights will be a #RooftopGP event, where Gauteng Tourism will celebrate the #GPLifestyle with a sky-high braai in Umhlanga featuring curated food, fashion and lifestyle activations.
Gauteng is blessed with a myriad diverse people, experiences and attractions that make travel moments. It’s a #GPLifestyleGauteng Tourism
This event builds on the #RooftopGP campaign, which was launched in February in response to the growing demand for new experiential and personalised tourism venues, and encourages rooftop visits as part of tours and excursions in the City of Gold.
The indaba will also be used to relaunch the Joburg Red Bus and publicise the new routes that'll be rolled out for this hop-on hop-off city sightseeing tour.
The World Rowing Masters Regatta 2023, which will be taking place at Roodeplaat Dam next year, will be used as a hook to promote the province as a sporting destination, as well as to showcase the attractions of the Tshwane and Dinokeng regions.
Meanwhile, the +27 campaign, hosted in association with SA Tourism, will focus on how Gauteng can attract more visitors and business investments from its key source markets for overseas tourists. Part of this will involve Gauteng Tourism engaging in discussions on how the province can increase air connectivity with the rest of the globe.
This article was paid for by Gauteng Tourism.