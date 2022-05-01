'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the UK county where you can dwell at The Heartbreak Hotel

A UK countryside hotel is offering retreats where jilted women can gather and heal. Name the county where you will find it and you could win a cash prize

A hotel in the English countryside is looking to take care of a very specific clientele: romantically traumatised women. The Heartbreak Hotel offers three-day “transformational therapy” retreats specifically for, as its website says, “women whose hearts have been trampled on by deceitful partners”...