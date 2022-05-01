×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

'Where in the World?' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the UK county where you can dwell at The Heartbreak Hotel

A UK countryside hotel is offering retreats where jilted women can gather and heal. Name the county where you will find it and you could win a cash prize

01 May 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

A hotel in the English countryside is looking to take care of a very specific clientele: romantically traumatised women. The Heartbreak Hotel offers three-day “transformational therapy” retreats specifically for, as its website says, “women whose hearts have been trampled on by deceitful partners”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ASPASIA KARRAS | ‘Sad’ Princess Charlene isn’t SA’s only link to royalty. ... Lifestyle
  2. The 100-year-old story of South Africa’s first history book in the isiZulu ... Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Neeson thriller 'Memory' out; new shows on Netflix, Showmax; win ... Lifestyle
  4. Five fun markets you can catch in Gauteng over the long weekend Travel
  5. Ancient clues in remote Greenland cave help gauge climate change Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa