'Where in the World?' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the UK county where you can dwell at The Heartbreak Hotel
A UK countryside hotel is offering retreats where jilted women can gather and heal. Name the county where you will find it and you could win a cash prize
01 May 2022 - 00:00
A hotel in the English countryside is looking to take care of a very specific clientele: romantically traumatised women. The Heartbreak Hotel offers three-day “transformational therapy” retreats specifically for, as its website says, “women whose hearts have been trampled on by deceitful partners”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.