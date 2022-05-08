IN PICS | Moulin Rouge in Paris opens a secret room for overnight stays
Airbnb is offering stays at the legendary venue, evoking all the glamour and romance of France's Belle Époque era
08 May 2022 - 00:00
A legendary Paris landmark and world's most famous cabaret venue, the Moulin Rouge is set to open for overnight stays for the first time in its 133-year history. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.