×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Local getaway

It's all luxury with a light footprint at this off-grid, hi-tech Waterberg lodge

Noka Camp in the Lapalala Reserve, Limpopo, has just 5 villas overlooking a river, where guests and the natural environment are nurtured in equal measure

15 May 2022 - 00:02 By peta scop

Clouds  are gathering as we travel from Joburg towards the Waterberg; it's heatwave season but the skies promise rain, and rain is what I hope for. There's been none since the previous summer. Things are cracking up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Is brain death reversible? Here’s what new research suggests Health & Sex
  4. Fashion meets hi-tech features in this affordable new smartphone Lifestyle
  5. Fenty is coming to SA, Rihanna announces in local designer outfit The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail