Local getaway

It's all luxury with a light footprint at this off-grid, hi-tech Waterberg lodge

Noka Camp in the Lapalala Reserve, Limpopo, has just 5 villas overlooking a river, where guests and the natural environment are nurtured in equal measure

Clouds are gathering as we travel from Joburg towards the Waterberg; it's heatwave season but the skies promise rain, and rain is what I hope for. There's been none since the previous summer. Things are cracking up...