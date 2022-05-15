'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name this amazing monastery in the Turkish mountains

Clinging to a cliff in a national park, this attraction just reopened after a project to protect it from falling rocks. Name it and you could win a cash prize

A Greek Orthodox monastery — one of the oldest in the Christian world — built into the side of a mountain 1,200m above sea level — has reopened to visitors after six months of maintenance work to guard against rockfalls...