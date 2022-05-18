Visit these Tshwane museums for free this week to mark International Museum Day

In celebration of International Museum Day, held on May 18, the City of Tshwane is offering free entry into a number of its museums during International Museums Week from May 16 to 20.

International Museum Day has been celebrated around the world since 1977 in a nod to the importance of museums to promote peace and foster cultural exchange, mutual understanding and co-operation between people.

This year on International Museum Day, visitors are invited to attend The Power of Museums, a temporary exhibition at the Es’kia Mphahlele Library in central Pretoria.