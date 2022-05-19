Jesus Christ superstar: Brazil’s new statue breaks Rio icon’s record

A new statue of Christ completed in Brazil recently is set to rival its iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Called Christ the Protector (Cristo Protetor de Encantado, in Portuguese), the steel-and-concrete statue is on a hill overlooking the town of Encantado in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. The statue itself has been completed, though construction continues on a surrounding visitor complex which will feature viewing points, shops and restaurants and is expected to open next year.

Including the pedestal, the Protector is 43m high, making it 5m taller than Rio’s famous Redeemer, which is at 38m with its pedestal. The Redeemer, however, towers far higher over its city at a height of 704m compared to the Protector’s 378m. The new statue measures 36m across from hand to hand.

Once the visitor complex is completed, visitors will be able to take an elevator inside the statue to its heart-shaped window at a height of 40m, from which they will be able to enjoy views of the town and surrounding Taquari Valley.