Revamped Sun City ready to welcome back the post-pandemic crowds

During lockdown, many South African businesses spent time trying to stay afloat or keep from shutting down, but not Sun City.

The iconic resort took advantage of the devastating shutdown to plan and embark on its revamping and expansion programme, which more than two years later is bearing the desired fruit.

The revamps to its numerous hotels are almost completed and the final refurbishment of the famed Palace of the Lost City will be concluded before the end of the year. Not only that but the retreat continues to welcome back local, and to some extent international visitors, with well-known and fairly new events and activities.

These, of course, include the ever-popular Valley of the Waves, the highly anticipated return of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, and Waterworld, a man-made lake offering a host of watersports. Lesser-known but equally punted activities include taking a tour around the golf courses on a Segway, quad biking, enjoying a massage, and learning about the rich history of the Batswana people at the Segaetsho cultural village.