Pampering resorts plus local exploring make a heavenly Mauritius holiday

Do you want five-star coddling at luxury resorts or to get out and explore local life and customs? In Mauritius, you can have it all

The ease of island life is a guilty pleasure. Depending on your upbringing, you either embrace the luxury of icing-sugar beaches fringed with palms leaning at precarious angles on one side and temperate, turquoise waters on the other, or you feel a little agitated by the opulence afforded by the self-indulgence of moneyed tourists, even if you are one yourself. ..