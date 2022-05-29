'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the venue for the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show
The 'world cup of flower shows' — back this year in its usual May slot — has been held in this London spot since 1913. Name it and you could win a cash prize
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Some curious news out of London this week is that celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott saved his sister from drowning after she fell into a water feature at the Chelsea Flower Show. I’m sure you’re wondering, as I did, how? ..
