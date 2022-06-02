Five things to do at the Linden Market winter edition this weekend

This weekend the Linden Market is back at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens for its winter edition in celebration of all things boho, with plenty to do: more than 150 stalls, delicious food, craft drinks, children's activities and live entertainment. Here’s our pick of the top five things to do.

1. DO A MACRAME WORKSHOP

Nothing says boho quite like a macramé wall hanging. Tap into your creative side and enjoy a morning in the botanical gardens with Crochet Knotty, which will be hosting a macramé workshop where attendees get to create either a modern or a rainbow wall hanging. Workshops cost R600 per person, including your kit and refreshments, and will be taking place from 9am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

2. STOCK UP AT THE DELI DEN

The newest edition to the Linden Market is the Deli Den. With all things deli, from coffee to bread, pastries, cheese, honey, sauces, dips, cold cuts, biltong and pickles, make a stop to stock up your pantry, buy gifts for the foodie in your life, take inspiration to plan your next dinner party or lazy picnic lunch, or pick up something to munch on.

3. SHOP VINTAGE FROM THE PRE-LOVED BLOCK

The Linden Market’s preloved block is a thrifter’s paradise and one of the coolest ways to shop sustainably and add to your vintage collection with beats from the Peace Meets West duo to set the tone. Interested to see what’s on show? Catch the preloved fashion show between 1pm and 2pm.

4. ADOPT WITH THE BENJI+MOON DATE-A-DOG INITIATIVE

This weekend offers another opportunity to #adoptdontshop in collaboration with the Benji+Moon Date-a-Dog Initiative and Community Led Animal Welfare. An initiative that pairs rescue dogs with their forever homes by allowing those looking to adopt to take a pup who is up for adoption on a walk around the market, it’s been successful in finding forever homes for more than 100 dogs. If you already have a dog and are looking to expand the family, bring your pooch along on a leash to help you choose and take the first step in finding the next member of your family.

5. PAMPER YOUR PET

Already have a pet that you’re looking to spoil? Ultimate PetCare Randburg will be there with its mobile pet spa to groom your pet while you amble through the market. To make a pre-booking, fill in the booking form online.

• Gates will be open between 9am and 4.30pm on both days. Tickets cost R30 pp (children under 12 enter for free) and can be bought at the gate or online.

