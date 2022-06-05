×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Ibiza capital where there’s more to do than booze

Happy hour, booze cruises and pub crawls have all been banned in parts of Spain's 'party islands', including Ibiza. Name its capital and you could win

05 June 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

Early in 2020, the government of Spain’s Balearic Islands was worried about overtourism and their reputation as a Mediterranean Sodom and Gomorrah, where holidaying hordes would chug beers on the beaches by day then head off to the bars and clubs for long boozy nights with all the accompanying misdemeanours. To clean up their image, their beaches and their streets, in late January 2020 they published a host of new laws designed to put the brakes on binge drinking. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Jada Pinkett Smith hopes hubby, Chris Rock ‘heal, reconcile’ after Oscars slap Lifestyle
  2. Five things to do at the Linden Market winter edition this weekend Travel
  3. Pampering resorts plus local exploring make a heavenly Mauritius holiday Travel
  4. A toast to perseverance: 'RHOD' star Nonku Williams launches her wine in Joburg Food
  5. US jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...