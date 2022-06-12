Winter breakaway: The sun always shines at Sun City
Escape the winter chill with a trip to Sun City, which has so much to offer in the colder months too
12 June 2022 - 00:02
It’s an unusually warm and sunny afternoon and my best friend and I are enjoying some slow jams as we chat and reminisce while making our way to Sun City...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.