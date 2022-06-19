'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Roman steps where tourists have been misbehaving
In recent weeks, these famous stairs in the Italian capital have been damaged in two separate incidents of idiocy. Name them and you could win a cash prize
19 June 2022 - 00:00
In those heady pre-pandemic days, I remember thinking how easy it would be to start a column titled something like “Tourists Behaving Badly”. And I don’t just mean “being rude to the waiter” badly, I mean “peeing on the monuments, graffiting the ancient artefacts” badly. It seemed like every week there was a new story of some holidaymaker behaving like an arse — especially, for some reason, in Italy, where the list of offences over the years is as long as the queue outside the Vatican in high summer. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.