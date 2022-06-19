'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the Roman steps where tourists have been misbehaving

In recent weeks, these famous stairs in the Italian capital have been damaged in two separate incidents of idiocy. Name them and you could win a cash prize

In those heady pre-pandemic days, I remember thinking how easy it would be to start a column titled something like “Tourists Behaving Badly”. And I don’t just mean “being rude to the waiter” badly, I mean “peeing on the monuments, graffiting the ancient artefacts” badly. It seemed like every week there was a new story of some holidaymaker behaving like an arse — especially, for some reason, in Italy, where the list of offences over the years is as long as the queue outside the Vatican in high summer. ..