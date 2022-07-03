Road Trip

Middle-of-nowhere Merweville has authentic Karoo-dorpie vibes

Neatly packaged and touristy Prince Albert is nice, but for a Karoo escape with a genuine lost-in-time, last-outpost feel, this little-known spot is a treat

Even though Merweville and Prince Albert are the same distance off the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West, and are reached by good tar roads, Prince Albert’s proximity to the larger towns of Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp, as well as its water supply from perennial mountain streams, allowed it to grow quicker and flourish more easily...