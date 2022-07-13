Make sure your international trip is hassle-free with travel insurance

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased and airline activity has increased, consumers who are considering international travel should make sure they are well prepared. They may encounter unforeseen challenges on their trips, but travel insurance can ensure carefree international travel.

Most countries have lifted their strict travel requirements, like having to quarantine on arrival in a foreign country — opening the way for South Africans who want to travel internationally.

However, the unexpected Covid-19 outbreaks in countries that seemingly had things under control, have shown it is better to be covered for flight and travel plan changes — rather than scrambling to find the means to cover these expenses. Unforeseen events, such as the monkeypox outbreak reported in many countries, do occur.

After limiting their activity in the last two years, South Africans are looking forward to touring and visiting friends and relatives in foreign countries again.

Insurance cover options

When planning trips, you can find comfort in knowing insurance providers such as Standard Bank compensate travellers for the cancellation of their trips or cutting them short, non-refundable travel bookings, and unused portions of their planned trips. This is for travellers who sustain injuries, lose their travel documents, or face a natural disaster at their destination.

They receive automatic medical cover of up to R1m for unexpected medical expenses when they purchase their air tickets, or tickets on other registered modes of transport, with their Standard Bank Mastercard, Visa or Cheque cards.