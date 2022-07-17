Oman: it’s an unusual pick for South Africans but it's pure holiday gold

Want a beach holiday with a difference? With its balmy weather, brilliant food and phenomenal scenery, this 'secret' resort near Muscat is out of this world

When I told my friends I was going to Oman they said: “Wear the fox hat?” — or something to that phonetic effect. It’s not unknown of course, but it’s not exactly on our radar either, which is a shame, because, wow, what a place. ..