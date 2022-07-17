×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Oman: it’s an unusual pick for South Africans but it's pure holiday gold

Want a beach holiday with a difference? With its balmy weather, brilliant food and phenomenal scenery, this 'secret' resort near Muscat is out of this world

17 July 2022 - 00:02 By Patrick Leclezio

When I told my friends I was going to Oman they said: “Wear the fox hat?” — or something to that phonetic effect.  It’s not unknown of course, but it’s not exactly on our radar either, which is a shame, because, wow, what a place. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Errol Musk follows in son Elon’s ‘footsteps’ as he welcomes second baby with ... Lifestyle
  2. Designer turns Miss SA ‘into beautiful African Queen’ with national costume The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Lalela Mswane ‘overwhelmed’ as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lifestyle
  4. These new arrivals from Fenty Skin and Beauty are wish list worthy The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Ivanka, Eric Trump pay tribute to ‘brilliant, charming’ mom Ivana Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...