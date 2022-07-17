Oman: it’s an unusual pick for South Africans but it's pure holiday gold
Want a beach holiday with a difference? With its balmy weather, brilliant food and phenomenal scenery, this 'secret' resort near Muscat is out of this world
17 July 2022 - 00:02
When I told my friends I was going to Oman they said: “Wear the fox hat?” — or something to that phonetic effect. It’s not unknown of course, but it’s not exactly on our radar either, which is a shame, because, wow, what a place. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.