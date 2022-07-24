Réunion: a French island holiday to make your heart sing

Just a four-hour flight from Johannesburg, this volcanic island stands out in the Indian Ocean for its laid-back living against a backdrop of high scenic drama

We’ve all heard of South Africans holidaying on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. But you don’t often hear of locals heading to Réunion, the volcanic island 175km southwest of Mauritius, just a four-hour flight from Johannesburg. ..