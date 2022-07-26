FNB gives customers unlimited access to Slow Lounges for three months

With local and international travel on the rise after two years of travel restrictions, FNB is rewarding its customers, again, with unlimited complimentary access to Slow Airport Lounges for qualifying customers from July 15 until October 15 2022.

The unlimited complimentary visits will be available to customers who hold FNB Premier, Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank fusion, debit and/or credit cards. In addition, FNB Platinum Business, FNB Enterprise Business, FNB Healthcare and RMB Private Bank Business clients can also enjoy the benefit of unlimited access to the Slow Domestic and International Lounges.

All qualifying customers can enjoy access for themselves and one complimentary guest per entry. Thereafter, allocated annual complimentary visits will resume on October 15 2022.

“The decision to re-offer unlimited complimentary access to Slow Lounges has been influenced by the increased amount of travel locally and internationally with the reopening of international borders.

“Slow Lounges form an integral part of the bank’s strategy to reward customers with industry-leading benefits for banking with FNB and RMB Private Bank. Since the launch of eBucks Travel, FNB has been rewarding customers with Slow Lounge visits to help them with a convenient and pleasant travel experience. This additional incentive is timely and demonstrates FNB’s commitment to helping customers ease their travelling journey.

“Customers and their families are encouraged to enjoy the experience and the bank hopes this helps them save from costs they would have incurred for similar benefits,” says Johan Moolman, CEO of FNB eBucks Rewards.

Slow Lounges offer comfortable seating, easy access to charging ports, free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks while customers wait to board their flight. Beyond October 15 2022, qualifying customers can still use the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps to view and track their allocated complementary and bonus Slow Lounge visits. Those who book their flights with eBucks Travel on the FNB app or on the eBucks website will continue to unlock bonus Slow Lounge visits for themselves and their FNB/RMB Private Bank family members.

All normal Slow Lounge access rules will remain the same, including:

FNB Premier customers may use their complimentary visits at Slow Domestic Lounges only;

Peak time access rules will continue to apply for FNB Premier, Private and Platinum Business clients. During peak times, the complimentary access is only for them, while each guest per entry would be required to pay R250; and

Access to the Slow Domestic Lounge is limited to 90 minutes before boarding time.

This article was paid for by FNB.