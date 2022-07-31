'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the country that’s home to the perilous K2 peak

Two climbers have become the first South Africans to summit the world's second-highest mountain. Name its country and you could win a cash prize

What I know about mountaineering amounts to pretty much a baby mole hill, so it took me a second to double take on the news that two local climbers have become the first South Africans to summit K2. Like, ever? In the year 2022? ..