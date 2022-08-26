×

Travel

Fancy a trip to an all-new island in the Caribbean? Here’s your chance

Set to open in June 2023, two lucky winners will enjoy a first taste of unwinding and reconnecting with nature on Corona Island in October

26 August 2022 - 10:46
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Corona Island is off the coast of Colombia in the Caribbean Sea.
Image: Supplied

A trip to a sun-baked island in the Caribbean Sea? It’s an offer too tempting to resist after a winter spent indoors and more than two years of restricted travel.

Set to open to the public in June next year, Corona Island is situated off the coast of Colombia and has all the promise of a much-needed recharge: relaxation zones on the beach to disconnect and reconnect with the outdoors, island-style bungalows with private jacuzzis, balmy weather and sun-kissed days, and activities for every kind of adventurer and nature lover.

Between ample time to take in the beach or enjoy a drink around the treetop bar, activities on the island have been curated by former Miss Universe Paulina Vega and will include snorkelling, free diving, bird watching, hiking, beach volleyball, yoga, surfing, kayaking and stargazing.

Enjoy drinks at the tree-top bar.
Image: Supplied

Because sustainability is at the heart of the island, Corona partnered with Oceanic Global, an international non-profit organisation that educates, consults and engages with local communities and industries to ensure more sustainable practices and positive behaviour to protect oceans.

Working together, Corona and Oceanic Global have ensured that Corona Island is a Blue Verified island — the first of its kind. To achieve this three-star plastic-free Blue Seal, Corona Island will be free of single-use plastics and sustainable operations have been implemented across the board to ensure a minimal environmental footprint, from construction on the island to energy production and the way the food is sourced.

As part of Oceanic Global’s Blue School, guests will also be able to participate in educational workshops and sustainability activities on the island such as mangrove planting and learning about coral restoration.

Activities on the water include kayaking among the mangroves.
Image: Supplied
Yoga in the treetops.
Image: Supplied

To preserve the delicate ecosystem on the island, a maximum of 20 guests will be accommodated in 10 bungalows for each visit.

Ahead of its official opening to the public next year, Corona is offering an exclusive taste of the island for South Africans and is running a competition to win a weeklong trip to Corona Island for you and a partner in October — just what may be required after a global pandemic, lockdowns and the stress of rising living costs. 

For more information on the island and for details on how to enter, visit the Corona Island website.

