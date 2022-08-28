×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Travel

Lodge Review

Lejwe La Metsi, a luxury ‘lodge’ that bucks the trend

Near Bela-Bela, Limpopo, this is more a luxe getaway than a traditional lodge, with tailored experiences and game drives where rare antelope are the stars

28 August 2022 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

FIRST IMPRESSIONS..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meghan Markle says son saved from nursery fire by Zimbabwean nanny during SA ... Lifestyle
  2. A scrumdown with Bok captain Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  3. Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks Lifestyle
  4. Fashion designer Coenraad De Mol has died The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Beast’ showcases SA like no other movie has, says star Sharlto Copley Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court