My Travelling Life
Travel’s a drag: Aviation goddess Cathy Specific is scandalous on the skies
Comedian Brendan van Rhyn’s alter ego, Cathy the first-class flight attendant, on her best and worst trips — and how to spot an upgrade in business class
28 August 2022 - 00:00
Her 'worsts' read like a Woolies shopping list, but SA's most famous trolley dolly still has some scandalously fab tales to tell ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.