'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name this ‘anti-violence’ sculpture made entirely of knives
Made of more than 100,000 weapons, this sculpture is touring the UK as part of an ongoing 'anti-violence' campaign. Name it and you could win a cash prize
28 August 2022 - 00:00
Since 2006, police in the UK have had a unique weapon in their arsenal in the fight against violent crime: knife bins or knife banks. These are repositories set up in public places where people can safely and anonymously surrender knives and other bladed weapons. The idea, of course, is that taking such weapons out of circulation will reduce knife crime. ..
