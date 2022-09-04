'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the museum that had the largest art heist in Canada's history
Fifty-five works were stolen Hollywood-style from this museum in 1972, exactly 50 years ago today. Name the museum and you could win a cash prize
04 September 2022 - 00:00
This Canadian museum today marks a bit of an odd anniversary: 50 years ago it was the victim of an elaborate heist that sounds a lot like an oft-repeated Hollywood plotline. In the wee hours on September 4 1972, a man with picks on his boots — equipment used to scale telephone poles — climbed a tree from which he leapt onto the roof of the 1912 building on Sherbrooke Street, Montreal. ..
