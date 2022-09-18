Western Cape

Still want to see the west-coast flower show? Here’s what you need to know

With just two weeks until the end of the best spring-flower month, veteran flower seeker Nick Yell offers some tips for those who want to catch the show

Between August and September every year, the West Coast, Namaqualand and parts of the Cederberg erupt in blazes of colour. But where does one go to see a decent variety of spring flowers, and at least a few swathes of the dazzling colour that these areas are famous for?..