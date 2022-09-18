Western Cape
Still want to see the west-coast flower show? Here’s what you need to know
With just two weeks until the end of the best spring-flower month, veteran flower seeker Nick Yell offers some tips for those who want to catch the show
18 September 2022 - 00:00
Between August and September every year, the West Coast, Namaqualand and parts of the Cederberg erupt in blazes of colour. But where does one go to see a decent variety of spring flowers, and at least a few swathes of the dazzling colour that these areas are famous for?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.