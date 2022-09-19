You won't be treated like 'just another reservation number' with Dream Hotels & Resorts

With clearly defined goals and direction, Dickson highlights the company's current mission to deliver dynamic and exceptional hospitality solutions that connect local and global travellers to communities in a sustainable and relevant manner.

“With 2022 proving to be another transformative year for us, we believe we have the right road map, tools, and strengthened company culture to achieve those ambitions,” says Dickson.

“Ultimately, our dream, or our ‘one day’ as we call it, is to create something of valuable consequence, not just for our guests or the tourism sector at large, but for our staff, the communities and environments in which our properties are located.”

Building a better brand

As part of its new strategy to encourage cohesion and reimagine the guest experience, Dream Hotels & Resorts has established an architecture of six new brand pillars to better guide its efforts.

“As an extension of our core values, these pillars act like an internal compass — or our North Star — for decision-making within our organisation,” says Dickson. “In addition, these have also helped us to better connect to our guests on a human level, helping us nurture a greater level of trust and respect.”

These brand pillars centre on community upliftment, sustainability, connection, choice, a “one guest” approach (service excellence) and wanderlust-fuelling experiences. Adding to that, he highlights the introduction of eight brand hallmarks — guidelines for the minimum standards of creating an enhanced guest experience at each property.

“Our hallmarks form the ‘how’ and ‘why’. From the moment you book, step foot on any one of our properties, and even after you leave, you’ll see how it all comes together,” he says.