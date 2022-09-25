'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro

Much of the mountain now has Wi-Fi to keep climbers connected, with plans for the peak to have cover soon. Name it and you could win a cash prize

If you summit the tallest mountain in Africa and don’t post about it post-haste on social, did it even happen? This is the modern-day equivalent of that age-old philosophical quandary about trees falling in forests. The good news, though, is that it is no longer a question you have to ponder if you are planning on summiting Mt Kilimanjaro, which recently had a new high-speed fibre optic broadband internet network installed on its slopes...