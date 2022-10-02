From historic towns to dream islands, Croatia is packed with wow moments
From bustling markets and beautiful parks to idyllic islands and myriad winks to 'Game of Thrones', Croatia is a delight — and easy on the pocket too
02 October 2022 - 00:00
Croatia unfurls like a gorgeous flower opening up to the sun, confident in its beauty but not brash in its display. This despite — or because of — Romans, Greeks, Napoleon, Tito, name changes, independence wars, lots of bombs. It flourishes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.