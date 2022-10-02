From historic towns to dream islands, Croatia is packed with wow moments

From bustling markets and beautiful parks to idyllic islands and myriad winks to 'Game of Thrones', Croatia is a delight — and easy on the pocket too

Croatia unfurls like a gorgeous flower opening up to the sun, confident in its beauty but not brash in its display. This despite — or because of — Romans, Greeks, Napoleon, Tito, name changes, independence wars, lots of bombs. It flourishes...