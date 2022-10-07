Cape Town sneaks in to become one of Condé Nast's 10 best cities in the world

Cape Town has been voted the ninth best city in the world by international readers of Condé Nast Traveller.
Historic San Miguel de Allende in Mexico is the 2022 winner, scoring top marks for a low crime rate and thriving cultural scene. Singapore and Victoria in Canada are rated second and third.
The magazine's citation praises Cape Town's top hotels and restaurants, sea life, pristine beaches and sunsets.
This is the latest of several top listings for the Mother City, with the global Timeout.com brand giving it 11th spot in its best cities in the world list, the metro said.
Welcoming the positive global attention, the city said its accommodation, attractions and aviation are recording “fantastic recovery numbers”, with better figures projected for the coming months.
“Between November and December we are expecting 184 international flights per week. This will increase to 191 flights per week between January and March next year. This amounts to approximately 1.56-million two-way seats between November 2022 and March 2023, generating a whopping R7.9bn in tourism spend,” it said.
James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic growth, said this was the result of hard work by the city and its partners to connect with more key source markets and campaigns such as Find Your Freedom initiated by Cape Town Tourism. This interactive concept allows users to choose an avatar — a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior or Urban Adventurer — for a virtual taste of the city.
Cape Town is also running programmes to help local businesses connect with tourists by providing training to shape their operations for the market. This includes a neighbourhood experience training manual, business development workshops and networking events.
On travellers' safety, the city said the visitor safety unit was recently allocated another 100 law-enforcement officers, supported by a tech “nerve centre” in the CBD to tackle crime.
