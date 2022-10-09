Africa

A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park

The only luxe accommodation in the remote park, Shipwreck Lodge takes the region’s stories of wrecks, ruins and rescues and turns them into holiday treasure

When it comes to evocative place names, it’s hard to beat the “Skeleton Coast”. Once a catch-all for the whole Namibian coastline, now it denotes the national park in the far north between the Kunene and Ugab rivers. A 40km-wide strip stretching for roughly 500km along the Atlantic, the park is marked by an eerie inhospitality, where a tempestuous sea, made icy by the Benguela current from Antarctica, churns onto the wind-whipped, burning sands of the Namib desert. ..