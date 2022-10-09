Travel

Africa

A haunting holiday inside Namibia's Skeleton Coast National Park

The only luxe accommodation in the remote park, Shipwreck Lodge takes the region’s stories of wrecks, ruins and rescues and turns them into holiday treasure

09 October 2022 - 00:03 By Elizabeth Sleith

When it comes to evocative place names, it’s hard to beat the “Skeleton Coast”. Once a catch-all for the whole Namibian coastline, now it denotes the national park in the far north between the Kunene and Ugab rivers. A 40km-wide strip stretching for roughly 500km along the Atlantic, the park is marked by an eerie inhospitality, where a tempestuous sea, made icy by the Benguela current from Antarctica, churns onto the wind-whipped, burning sands of the Namib desert. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cape Town sneaks in to become one of Condé Nast's 10 best cities in the world Travel
  2. NOW: We need to help Vernon Koekemoer Lifestyle
  3. Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review Lifestyle
  4. SA actor Caleb Payne, 11, makes history with win at ‘Youth Oscars’ Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Toyota Corolla Cross gets sporty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city