Accidental Tourist

Hitching a ride to the globe through a Galaxy will fix that FOMO

If your big travel plans go haywire, you can always live vicariously through your friends - provided you're in the Whatsapp groups

In the past few weeks I have walked the forests of Norway and coastlines of infinite fjords. I have seen ancient art in Antwerp, tilted at Dutch windmills, cycled the byways of Belgium, barged through the canals of Gent and eaten Indonesian. I have peeped at landscapes through portholes, bird-spotted in Brussels and feasted on more confectionery than my eyes could consume...