'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the island known as the Atlantic’s floating garden
This fecund island, part of Portugal, lays on a splendid flower festival every spring. Name it and you could win a cash prize
09 October 2022 - 00:00
Today is Garden Day in SA, a day, say its organisers, to “down tools, wear a flower crown and celebrate your green space”. ..
