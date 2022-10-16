Travel

'Where in the World' Competition

WIN R500 | Name the city where you’ll find the world’s coolest ‘hood’

Little explored by international tourists, this city houses TimeOut's coolest neighbourhood in the world for 2022. Name it and you could win a cash prize

16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

TimeOut this week released its fifth annual list of the “world’s coolest neighbourhoods”, with the number one spot for 2022 going to a somewhat under-the-radar city in Mexico. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sea Point, Cape Town, hailed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods Travel
  2. Four South African bars listed in world’s top 100 Food
  3. Enjoying some tapas and sangria under the stars in suburban Joburg Food
  4. In Trevor we trust: Noah knows what he’s doing Lifestyle
  5. Date set for King Charles’ coronation — the same day as Archie’s birthday Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...