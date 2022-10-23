There's Zululand on my stoep! Biyela Lodge is all warriors and wonders

In the mFulaWozi Wilderness private game reserve, this luxury lodge offers amazing views, community engagement and fascinating fireside tales

It’s a striking green that arrests you — an observation I can’t help but blurt out on our arrival at Biyela Lodge. “That’s Zululand for you,” I am told matter-of-factly by a travel companion whose grandmother hails from the Biyela clan who call this part of Zululand home. The summer rains have watered the area generously and the White uMfolozi River roars in the floodplains below...