'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the hotel going as ‘the world’s only seven-star’
This sail-shaped building in Dubai is among the world's most Instagrammed landmarks. Name it and you could win a cash prize
23 October 2022 - 00:00
Pop quiz: what do you think is the most photographed landmark in the world? US company Parrot Print (https://parrotprint.com/) has answered the question using that handy method of research in the age of social media: counting hashtags on Instagram. And if you guessed the Eiffel Tower in Paris, you’d be right. ..
