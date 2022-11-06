Extreme escapism: The bizarre latest luxury travel trend

Forget two weeks on a beach in Greece. The wealthy are spending their cash on hardcore holidays and getting out of their comfort zones

If the most adventurous thing you did on your last holiday was wear a dress with cut-outs and sheer panels to the hotel nightclub, you won’t be calling up James Willcox of Untamed Borders (https://untamedborders.com/) to book next year’s getaway. ..