Live the luxe lodge life at this unique offering on the Kruger’s Sabie river

Elephant Point, bordering the Kruger, is an unusual collection of 22 lodges with luxury accommodation, five-star dining and exceptional game viewing

Impervious to traffic and the relentless synthesised clicks of cellphone cameras, a hyena mom steals the last rays from the sun-warmed tar. Her three pups, nestled into the soft fluff on her tummy, incline their heads in different directions like young models at a photo shoot showing off their best angles. They giggle for the camera. It’s the last sighting of the day on a short trip from Skukuza Airport in Kruger National Park, through Paul Kruger Gate with its iconic white statue of the old-fashioned statesman before we get to our beds for the night at Elephant Point — a series of 22 exclusive game lodges overlooking the Sabie River, the natural border between Elephant Point and the park...