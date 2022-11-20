Land of the striped horse: why Mount Zebra National Park is worth the drive

For sweet isolation amid stunning Karoo landscapes and an impressive parade of animals on your drives, this glorious park in the Eastern Cape delivers

Travelling along the R337 gravel track between Pearston and Cradock, my wife, Annette, and I search for game behind the fences on either side of us — particularly mountain zebra, as we are headed for the Mountain Zebra National Park (MZNP). Outside Pearston, we encountered a Mountain Zebra-Camdeboo Protected Environment sign on a farm gate...