'Where in the World' Competition
WIN R500 | Name the Mayan temple ‘attacked’ by a dancing tourist
A woman raised the wrath of a mob below — and went viral on social media — when she climbed onto this sacred site. Name it and you could win a cash prize
27 November 2022 - 00:00
This ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico was the subject of some controversy this week when a tourist trespassed on it, drawing ire from an angry mob...
