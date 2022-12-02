Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers

South Africans, get ready to set sail! Recent global stats have shown an incredible demand for cruising, and more South Africans are looking to cruising as flexible and culturally rewarding experience, where you get to enjoy a variety of destinations in one holiday with world-class amenities on the ship.

The Cruise Lines International Association released new consumer data in October 2022, which indicates how the appetite for cruise travel is greater now than in 2019.

SA travellers are in for a treat, because according to Sune Cornelius, Wesgro cruise business development manager, five new ships have been added to Cape Town’s cruise schedule, with 75 ships arriving this season.

“For the next cruise season, there will be 120 ship calls and seven will be new to our shores. We are working with 16 cruise lines to develop itineraries that will incorporate the Western Cape,” says Cornelius.

One such highly awaited visitor is the Norwegian Jade, arriving in SA waters from December 2022. Norwegian Jade is offering cruises from 12 days sailing around SA and Namibia (visiting Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Gqeberha, Richards Bay, Durban, Luderitz and Walvis Bay), and cruises from 18 to 19 days visiting SA, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Dubai.

“Why not skip the long-haul flight and take the leisurely approach of cruising from SA to Dubai or vice versa,” says Nick Wilkinson, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) regional vice-president for the Middle East and Africa.

“For the SA traveller eager to dip their toes into the world of cruising or enjoy a new cruise experience, these offers are not to be missed.