Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers
Cruising is SA’s hottest value-for-money holiday ticket, with beautiful destinations to explore and a luxurious on-board experience to enjoy
South Africans, get ready to set sail! Recent global stats have shown an incredible demand for cruising, and more South Africans are looking to cruising as flexible and culturally rewarding experience, where you get to enjoy a variety of destinations in one holiday with world-class amenities on the ship.
The Cruise Lines International Association released new consumer data in October 2022, which indicates how the appetite for cruise travel is greater now than in 2019.
SA travellers are in for a treat, because according to Sune Cornelius, Wesgro cruise business development manager, five new ships have been added to Cape Town’s cruise schedule, with 75 ships arriving this season.
“For the next cruise season, there will be 120 ship calls and seven will be new to our shores. We are working with 16 cruise lines to develop itineraries that will incorporate the Western Cape,” says Cornelius.
One such highly awaited visitor is the Norwegian Jade, arriving in SA waters from December 2022. Norwegian Jade is offering cruises from 12 days sailing around SA and Namibia (visiting Cape Town, Mossel Bay, Gqeberha, Richards Bay, Durban, Luderitz and Walvis Bay), and cruises from 18 to 19 days visiting SA, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius and Dubai.
“Why not skip the long-haul flight and take the leisurely approach of cruising from SA to Dubai or vice versa,” says Nick Wilkinson, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) regional vice-president for the Middle East and Africa.
“For the SA traveller eager to dip their toes into the world of cruising or enjoy a new cruise experience, these offers are not to be missed.
“South Africans love NCL’s freestyle concept which allows a flexible holiday, the opportunity to experience contemporary ships at sea, and the chance to snap up five free add-on offers with the Free At Sea promotion. Choose from an unlimited open bar, speciality dining, shore excursions, wi-fi and free third and fourth guests.”
Here are six reasons you should cruise SA with Norwegian Jade
- Choice: you can do as much or as little as you like on board, from soaking up the sun on deck, to enjoying luxurious treatments in the spa, to dining in world-class restaurants and watching industry standard shows.
- Visa-free with shore excursions in the SA rand: this is a huge money-saving bonus as excursions in other destinations would usually be priced in US dollars.
- No long or expensive flight costs: all you have to do is hop on a domestic flight to Cape Town.
- Explore SA and Namibia from a new perspective: it’s not often you’d get the opportunity to see SA like this.
- Freedom at sea: accommodation, selected dining, activities and entertainment are included in two out of the five different packages offered.
- Unpack once and relax!
If you’re already an avid cruise lover and are planning a holiday further afield for next year, put a European cruise for 2023 on the list and book soon. Staterooms are already filling up for the popular European summer season.
Overseas cruise destinations to consider for 2023:
- The Mediterranean is the number one best-seller for the SA market. Visit Italy, Greece, Croatia, France, Spain, Turkey, Portugal and more.
- The Canary Islands: a European cruise that visits a few new and exciting ports.
- Northern Europe: if Greenland, Iceland and Scandinavia are on your bucket list, then this one's for you. It is the most rand-friendly way to experience these incredible destinations on a cruise.
This article was paid for by the Norwegian Cruise Line.